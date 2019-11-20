|
Randy Allen Travis, age 71, of Centreville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, 2019 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Sept. 2, 1948 in Whittemore, son of the late Alvin C. and Betty (Manning) Travis.
Randy resided in the Bronson, Sturgis and Centreville area since 1997 coming from National City.
He had been employed by Bronson Precision Speed in Bronson and worked in the drywall industry for several years.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Randy was a decorated soldier serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War earning the rank of SP/4. Randy received many awards and commendations including Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 1960, Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal which is awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement or meritorious service in a combat zone.
He is survived by his sister, Connie Ott of Mio; longtime companion, Sharon Ashbrook of Centreville; her children, Paula (Tim) Swan of Burr Oak, Thomas Ashbrook of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Steven (Vicki) Ashbrook of Walkerville, and their children, Terrence (Rachel) Swan, Trey Ashbrook, Abigail Ashbrook. Trent German, Matthew Ashbrook, Aaron Ashbrook and Izybelle Ashbrook, and their children, Dom, Annamea, Anastasia and Sophia; half-brother, David Travis of Fairview; and several step-brothers and step-sisters and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Judy Travis; and brother-in-law, Gene Ott.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Rd., Sturgis, where full military honors will be conferred at 5 p.m. by Captain John J. Kelley, Post 1355 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. In accordance with Randy's wishes cremation will follow the military honors.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial donation be directed to American Legion Post No. 170, 59990 S. Main St., Three Rivers, MI 49093 or Three Rivers Health Hospice, 711 S. Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3, 2019