Randy Lee Brown, age 56, of Saginaw, former resident of Tawas City, died on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Saginaw.
Randy was born the son of James and Rosetta (Holmes) Brown on Aug. 8, 1962 in Tawas City. He was a graduate of Tawas Area High School Class of 1980.
After graduation he enlisted with the United States Air Force and proudly served our country until 1984. Upon his return, he met and married his best friend Terri Lynn Bloye on Aug. 3, 1985 at the home of his parents in Tawas City.
Randy worked for O'Dell Trucking for 20 plus years. He enjoyed spending time at the family farm and playing video games.
Randy is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Terri Brown, and his loving siblings, Gary Brown, Mark Brown and Judy Robishaw; nieces and nephews, Christopher Brown, Michael Brown, Sharon Wilson, Thomas Brown, John Brown, Rebecca Wetzel and Michael Bloye; and his very dear friend, Dennis Pake and his family.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Johnny, James and Beth; and his brother-in-law; Donald Robishaw.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring followed by an inurnment with military honors at Wilber Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brown family wishes. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 26, 2019