Ray M. Chambers, age 88, of East Tawas, former long time resident of Haslett, passed away peacefully under the loving care of his wife, family and hospice on July 15, 2020.
He was born the son of Ray and Mary (Maki) Chambers on March 22, 1932 in Lansing. Ray graduated from Haslett High School. In 1951 he married Doris Carpenter and together they raised two children, Dorae and Brian.
Ray proudly served stateside during the Korean war with the Army from 1952-1954. He worked for Martin Block Corporation before and after his military career and later became Equipment Foreman for four counties for the Michigan Department of Transportation in Lansing.
Following the death of Doris, he married Janice Pestrue in 2000 and together they shared 20 wonderful years! Ray was an active member and deacon of Tawas Area Presbyterian Church. He worked for many years on Habitat for Humanity Homes in Iosco and Saginaw Counties.
Ray had many mechanical and building skills which he gladly shared with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and traveling, especially in the various motorhomes he owned.
Ray leaves behind his wife, Janice; son, Brian (Joy); grandchildren, Jami, Alan (Jenny) Derry, Jennifer (Aaron Nim) Derry; three great grandchildren, Nicholas, Kayla and Caleb; one sister, Joyce (Jim) Mitchell; and three brothers, Duane Chambers, Jim (Sandy) Chambers and Jack Chambers. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eddie; wife, Doris; and his daughter, Dorae Chambers-Derry.
A memorial service will be held in the fall at Tawas Area Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made in Ray's memory to the church. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.