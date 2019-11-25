|
|
Raymond "Mike" Charles Morrison, age 74, of Oscoda, formerly of Alpena, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1945 in Alpena to the late Lawrence Hugh and Mary Frances (Gallagher) Morrison. Mike worked as a mechanic for more than 38 years for William Look & Sons, Inc. in Oscoda.
He married the love of his life, Sandra Lee Roeschke, on June 18, 1966 in Alpena. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars with his kids, loved all animals and especially enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. He was also member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Morrison; children, Billy James (Pam) Morrison, Sharon (Jeff) Faubert and David (Renee) Morrison; sister, Patricia Somers; grandchildren, Eli, Heidi, Dylan, Brittany, Sarah, Maddison and Mason; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Gene, Hugh and Richard Morrison; and one sister, Katherine Norris.
The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. (in-state at noon), at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oscoda. Interment will take place following the service in Holy Cross Cemetery in Alpena. Memorial contributions may be directed to a humane society of your choice and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 25 to Dec. 3, 2019