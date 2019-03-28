Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond John Krane. View Sign

Raymond John Krane, age 82, of Hale, passed away on March 26, 2019 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.

He was born on April 8, 1936 in Chicago, Ill. to Walter and Lillian (Sledjewski) Krasnewski. He earned a bachelor's degree from Arizona State University. He retired from the State of Arizona where he worked as probation officer until his retirement in 1986.

He married Elsie Ortlieb on March 27, 1982 in Phoenix. Ray loved to hunt and fish and work on construction projects. He enjoyed working on jig saw puzzles, crossword puzzles, playing cards and was an avid reader.

Ray is survived by his wife, Elsie of Hale; daughter, Vicki (Stephen) Sowards of Phoenix; grandchildren, William Sowards, Zachary Krane and Dominic Krane; and brother, Walter (Rosann) Krane of California. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Krane; and daughter-in-law, Gretta Krane.

The family received friends and family on Monday, April 1 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the Hale Chapel of Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington, Hale. Pastor Kathleen Rowe will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ray's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hale. Online condolences may be made to the family at Raymond John Krane, age 82, of Hale, passed away on March 26, 2019 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.He was born on April 8, 1936 in Chicago, Ill. to Walter and Lillian (Sledjewski) Krasnewski. He earned a bachelor's degree from Arizona State University. He retired from the State of Arizona where he worked as probation officer until his retirement in 1986.He married Elsie Ortlieb on March 27, 1982 in Phoenix. Ray loved to hunt and fish and work on construction projects. He enjoyed working on jig saw puzzles, crossword puzzles, playing cards and was an avid reader.Ray is survived by his wife, Elsie of Hale; daughter, Vicki (Stephen) Sowards of Phoenix; grandchildren, William Sowards, Zachary Krane and Dominic Krane; and brother, Walter (Rosann) Krane of California. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Krane; and daughter-in-law, Gretta Krane.The family received friends and family on Monday, April 1 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the Hale Chapel of Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington, Hale. Pastor Kathleen Rowe will officiate.Memorial contributions may be made in Ray's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hale. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Buresh Funeral Home Inc

121 S Washington St

Hale , MI 48739

(989) 728-2571 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 28 to Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close