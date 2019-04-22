Raymond Thomas Korotko, age 83, of Oscoda, formerly of Oak Park, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1935 in Detroit to the late Alexander Edward and Clara Veronica (Rowinski) Korotko. Raymond graduated from St. Thomas High School in Detroit. He joined the United States Army in 1956 and served in Japan.
Raymond enjoyed bowling, camping, trips to the casino, watching football and was a huge Tigers fan.
He is survived by his children, Deborah (Chris) Rahill, Joseph Korotko, Rae Lynn (Gerald) Wonch, Rebecca (George) Pegouskie and Jonathan (Heather) Korotko; sister, Rita Dorland; grandchildren, Alexandria, Christina, James, Jeremy, Jacob, Justin, Toni, Nik, Kiana, Jaden and Jace; and great grandchildren, Lincoln and Kinsley.
A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 11 a.m. (in-state at 10 a.m.) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oscoda. Memorial contributions can be made to any local fire or police departments and condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2019