Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RD Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RD Green, age 92, of Hale, passed away Saturday morning, June 8, 2019 at his home with family by his side.

RD was born July 9, 1926 in Kingston to the late Stanley and LaWanda (McKinch) Green. He proudly served in the United States Army and soon after married his lifetime partner, Lois "Irene" Neal and together raised five children, Fredrick, Brenda, Karen, Kathy and Rayna.

Upon retiring, RD and Irene moved to the Hale area. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing the harmonica, hunting and fishing! He was still going to the river the week before his death and caught several steelhead.

RD is survived by his children, Brenda (Jim) Schram, Karen (Chris) Jeffrey, Kathy Daniels, and Rayna (Thomas) Cromwell; eleven grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, RD was preceded in death by his loving wife, Irene in 2012; sons, Fred and Thomas Green; granddaughter, Kelly Taylor; and brother, Delos Green; among other family members.

According to RD's wishes, cremation has taken place. His cremains and his forever love of his life's cremains will be combined and a memorial for family and friends will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Vassar Church of the Nazarene, 3822 West Saginaw Road, Vassar. Inurnment will take place in Kingston Cemetery in Kingston. Online condolences may be made to the family at RD Green, age 92, of Hale, passed away Saturday morning, June 8, 2019 at his home with family by his side.RD was born July 9, 1926 in Kingston to the late Stanley and LaWanda (McKinch) Green. He proudly served in the United States Army and soon after married his lifetime partner, Lois "Irene" Neal and together raised five children, Fredrick, Brenda, Karen, Kathy and Rayna.Upon retiring, RD and Irene moved to the Hale area. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing the harmonica, hunting and fishing! He was still going to the river the week before his death and caught several steelhead.RD is survived by his children, Brenda (Jim) Schram, Karen (Chris) Jeffrey, Kathy Daniels, and Rayna (Thomas) Cromwell; eleven grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, RD was preceded in death by his loving wife, Irene in 2012; sons, Fred and Thomas Green; granddaughter, Kelly Taylor; and brother, Delos Green; among other family members.According to RD's wishes, cremation has taken place. His cremains and his forever love of his life's cremains will be combined and a memorial for family and friends will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Vassar Church of the Nazarene, 3822 West Saginaw Road, Vassar. Inurnment will take place in Kingston Cemetery in Kingston. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from June 10 to June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close