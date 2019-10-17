|
Reda M. Dewald, age 79, of Oscoda passed away Oct. 15, 2019.
She was born in Whittemore on May 28, 1940 to the late John and Sadie Bowlsby.
As a long time former resident of Oscoda, Reda is survived by her husband of more than 40 years, Stan; her sister, Gladys; one nephew and several nieces.
She attended Pentecostal Lighthouse Church in Oscoda where she and her husband were known as the "Love Birds" because of always holding hands whereever they walked. She was very sweet, had a contagious laugh and was loved by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held at Pentecostal Lighthouse Church, 4239 California St. in Oscoda, on the former Air Force Base between Skeel and F-41, on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 29, 2019