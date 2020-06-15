Rhoda Ann Neeley, age 87 of Hale, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on June 12, 2020.
She will be remembered for her soft-spoken gentleness. Rhoda was a happy person who made everyone around her feel happy too. She was a born homemaker and mother. Her boys were her life and everything she did focused on them and for them.
She is survived by her loving sons, David Donald (Lourie) Neeley of Swartz Creek and Clifford Orland (Janie) of Lamoni, Iowa; grandchildren, Robert (Shawna) Neeley, Jill (Ryan) Flynt, Sarah (Dennis) Neeley, Aaron (Katrina) Neeley, Emily (Jonathan) Salter, Matthew (Mallory) Neeley and Megan (Josiah) Doughty; step-grandchildren; Gina Curtis and Jessica (Tim) Curtin; great grandchildren, Madison, Robert Jr., Alexa, Mack, Alex, Jade, Tate, Lela, Kagen, Jaxson, Maddox, Oliver, Naomi, Avery, Daxton and TJ; great-great grandchildren, Landon, Marion and Ellison and sister, Ellen (Charles) Brayton of Brooksville, Fla. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friend, Ashlee Elwell also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Neeley; sister, Becky King; and brother, John Robertson.
Mrs. Neeley was born on July 28, 1932 in Flint to the late Orland and Pauline (Wing) Robertson. In her youth, the family lived in Holly and Mt. Morris, where Rhoda graduated from Mt. Morris High School and attended Mt. Morris Baptist Church.
While in high school, she played the clarinet in the orchestra and also had a lead role as one of the Captain's daughters in the Gilbert and Sullivan Musical, H.M.S. Pinafore. Rhoda had a beautiful alto voice and continued to sing with "The Sisters" and performed at various functions and she maintained a lasting relationship with these girls for years to come.
She married Donald Leroy Neeley on Nov. 18, 1950 in Mt. Morris. Donald passed away on Feb. 6, 2019. Rhoda and Don both loved music. They spent their retirement years in the peaceful home in the woods listening to music videos, especially country music. They passed on their love of music to their boys, Dave and Cliff.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale with Elders Cliff and Janie Neeley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rhoda to the Plainfield Township Fire Department and EMS, 220 N. Washington Street, Hale, Michigan 48739.
Online condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
She will be remembered for her soft-spoken gentleness. Rhoda was a happy person who made everyone around her feel happy too. She was a born homemaker and mother. Her boys were her life and everything she did focused on them and for them.
She is survived by her loving sons, David Donald (Lourie) Neeley of Swartz Creek and Clifford Orland (Janie) of Lamoni, Iowa; grandchildren, Robert (Shawna) Neeley, Jill (Ryan) Flynt, Sarah (Dennis) Neeley, Aaron (Katrina) Neeley, Emily (Jonathan) Salter, Matthew (Mallory) Neeley and Megan (Josiah) Doughty; step-grandchildren; Gina Curtis and Jessica (Tim) Curtin; great grandchildren, Madison, Robert Jr., Alexa, Mack, Alex, Jade, Tate, Lela, Kagen, Jaxson, Maddox, Oliver, Naomi, Avery, Daxton and TJ; great-great grandchildren, Landon, Marion and Ellison and sister, Ellen (Charles) Brayton of Brooksville, Fla. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friend, Ashlee Elwell also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Neeley; sister, Becky King; and brother, John Robertson.
Mrs. Neeley was born on July 28, 1932 in Flint to the late Orland and Pauline (Wing) Robertson. In her youth, the family lived in Holly and Mt. Morris, where Rhoda graduated from Mt. Morris High School and attended Mt. Morris Baptist Church.
While in high school, she played the clarinet in the orchestra and also had a lead role as one of the Captain's daughters in the Gilbert and Sullivan Musical, H.M.S. Pinafore. Rhoda had a beautiful alto voice and continued to sing with "The Sisters" and performed at various functions and she maintained a lasting relationship with these girls for years to come.
She married Donald Leroy Neeley on Nov. 18, 1950 in Mt. Morris. Donald passed away on Feb. 6, 2019. Rhoda and Don both loved music. They spent their retirement years in the peaceful home in the woods listening to music videos, especially country music. They passed on their love of music to their boys, Dave and Cliff.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale with Elders Cliff and Janie Neeley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rhoda to the Plainfield Township Fire Department and EMS, 220 N. Washington Street, Hale, Michigan 48739.
Online condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.