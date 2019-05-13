Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard B. "Rik" Hayman. View Sign Service Information Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc 2800 Burton St Se Grand Rapids , MI 49546 (616)-940-3022 Send Flowers Obituary

The theater lights have dimmed as an inspired and inspirational director has taken his final earthly curtain call with the passing of Richard B. "Rik" Hayman, 83, a longtime educator and leading figure in Oscoda's theatrical community.

Rik, who died Monday, May 6, 2019, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, was a well-respected and beloved teacher and dramatist in the Oscoda Area Schools for many years. Rik will be remembered as a trailblazer in bringing the joy of theater to schoolchildren and residents in Oscoda and beyond for many years.

In the 1960s, he founded the theater program in the Oscoda school system and later was a principal organizer of the Shoreline Players. In fact, the first theatrical production at Oscoda Area High School was directed by Mr. Hayman and at least one of his productions was performed there annually for more than 30 years. Many wonderful drama teachers and directors who followed him in those school programs and community theaters considered Rik a mentor and credited him with having a hand in their own subsequent successes.

Throughout the years, former students, who perhaps had their first and only theater experience in one of Mr. Hayman's plays, would see him around town and remind him that they had played a tortoise, a dragon, Peter Pan, Tom Sawyer, the March Hare or any number of characters. Such a reminder might have been necessary because Mr. Hayman couldn't always recall a name, but he always matched a face with the character they played. To him, his own daughter was Alice in Wonderland; his son Bilbo Baggins the Hobbit; his wife Opal in "Everyone Loves Opal" or Elaine in "Arsenic and Old Lace;" his niece, Theresa Koss, was Tweedle-Dee and the list goes on. In his 80s, Hayman even brought his dramatic talents to Sentinel Pointe, an independent living facility in Grand Rapids, where he spent his final years. He competed and earned honors for his work with senior actors. During the Christmas holidays last year, Rik wrote yet another play and directed his final production, joining in acting in his hilarious holiday farce alongside his fellow thespians at Sentinel Pointe.

In 2002, former U.S. Rep. James A. Barcia paid tribute to Rik in remarks to Congress, pointing to his "work in educating our youth and for (his) strong commitment to the arts." Rik's artistic talents extended beyond the stage. He was a man of letters with a breadth of knowledge and wit appreciated by all who knew him. He was a published novelist, penning a book called "Lady of the Night,' a work of historical fiction based on the tragic sinking of the Great Lakes steamer "Lady Elgin."

Rik was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He was a teacher, novelist, poet, patron of literature, director, playwright and intellect. He had a wonderful sense of humor - sometimes silly, always witty and never mean. He was kind, honest, loyal, and strong in heart and mind. Most of all, like his mother, he was love. And, while his love was expansive, his greatest love was for his wife, Betty Anne.

Rik traveled throughout the United States, Europe and the Pacific. His accounts of his travels in stories and letters, especially of his trips to Ireland, England and Germany, illustrate his wry sense of humor, keen wit and extensive knowledge of poetry, literature and drama.

Born July 17, 1935 in Cambridge, MA to William F. and Dorothy E. Hayman (nee Blevins), Rik was a born writer and humorist. Growing up with a poet mother and artist father, Rik spent his childhood surrounded by books, music and art. He memorized poems and passages from the silly to the sublime, and often recited them aloud to entertain family and friends. He did this throughout his life up until moments before he passed when he recited a nonsense piece by Edward Lear for family and friends gathered around his hospital bed. Rik had a special passion for and expertise in Shakespearean works and at the drop of a hat could deliver a soliloquy or sonnet or simply a verse of his own in perfect iambic pentameter.

Rik holds a bachelor's degree from Emerson College in Boston and a master's degree from Central Michigan University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Joel) Westa, of Grand Rapids; son, Rik (Jalene) of Bay City; grandchildren, Ryan Westa, Chris (Andrea) Westa, Katelyn Westa, Kathleen Doerzman, Kevin Doerzman, Meaghan (Jeff) Mitchell, Brenna and Bridget Hayman; and nephews Scott Hayman and Donald Hayman of Worcester, MA. and niece Terri Koss of

Visitation will be held at the Zaagman Memorial Chapel from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, followed by an Irish wake in Grand Rapids. A private graveside service with military honors and a bagpiper will be held in Boston, where Mr. Hayman will be buried alongside his beloved wife. A memorial service in Oscoda is planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to support Rik's former theater group, The Shoreline Players in Oscoda and contributions in Rik's memory may be mailed to: Shoreline Players c/o Deborah Westa, 3648 Goodwood Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.

