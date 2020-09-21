Richard Donald "Dick" Herman II, who rarely lost a fight, finally ran into an opponent he couldn't defeat. Richard died at his Tawas Village home in East Tawas on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 after an extended battle with lung cancer. He was 76 years old.

Richard was the son of Richard Donald "Don" Herman and Patsy (Murphy) Herman of East Tawas. He was born on Jan. 21, 1944, the first of seven children. He was a 1978 graduate of Ferris State University (BS, criminal justice) and worked in law enforcement for most of his professional career.

Richard served in the Vietnam War with the 101st Airborne (5/502) and LRRPs (Long Range Recon Patrols) and later joined the Army Rangers (A/75). He also served in the reserves with 12th Special Forces. Richard's name is part of the Ranger Memorial at Fort Benning, Ga. In March 2020, he published his personal memoir entitled "Memories of a Kick-Ass Soldier."

Richard is survived by his daughters, Tricia Sargent and Kristin Gonzalez, both of Miamisburg, Ohio; and his four grandchildren, D.J., Justin, Chase and Carissa. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Herman; his sister, Carol Lynn Norwood; and his parents. He was also preceded in death by his former wife and the mother of his children, Barbara (Nelson) Herman.

Richard is also survived by his siblings, James Herman, Susan Johnson, Bill Herman, Mary Damron and David Herman.

A memorial service is being planned for next summer when Richard's family will gather in his beloved hometown of East Tawas to celebrate his life.

Richard's last words were, "off we go into the dark blue yonder..."

And with that he was gone.

