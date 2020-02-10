|
Richard "Dick" F. Fairless of East Tawas passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Lakeview Manor Healthcare Center in Tawas City on Wednesday, March 5, 2020, age 80 years.
Dick was born in Flint on March 22, 1939 to Francis and Adella (Colles) Fairless. He earned his teaching certificate in 1963 from Adrian College, then in 1970 Dick received his Master's Degree in Science from Idaho State University.
For 33 years, Dick taught earth science at Tawas Area High School. His nickname "Coach," was bestowed to him for all the many years he lead the boys basketball, baseball and football teams at various levels and varsity girls basketball.
Dick was a Certified Master Gemologist, and was the winner of numerous National awards for gem cutting competitions from the United States Faceters Guild and the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies. Dick was commissioned by USFG to facet a replica of a Cullinan Diamond for the Smithsonian Institute!
Aside from enjoying being a jeweler, Dick also became quite skilled with his woodworking hobby. Dick's legacy and character will forever be remembered by all the many students, athletes, colleagues, friends and family who had the privilege to know and love him!
He is survived by his beloved wife, Fran Fairless of East Tawas; two daughters, Julie (Fred) Gilbert and Janice (Mike) Kulwicki; three granddaughters, Kaitlin, Kelsey and Michaela; his mother, Adella, who proudly is 104 years of age!!; his brother, Tom Fairless; many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Dick received such loving attention and care from Dr. Gregory Brown, Dr. Devendra Sharma and all the staff at Lakeview Manor and Compassus Hospice. All of their extraordinary efforts will never be forgotten!
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial mass is scheduled for Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas. Dick's family will welcome friends for a time of visitation at the church that morning from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. He will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in East Tawas at a later date.
Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial contribution are encouraged to make a donation to either the at https://www.kidney.org/ or Tawas Area Athletics and specify "Uniform Fund" in the memo. This fund will help to purchase brand new uniforms and jerseys for our student athletes! Memorial contributions may be made while attending the visitation or funeral mass or mailed directly to the Tawas Area School at 255 West M-55, Tawas City, MI 48763.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 18, 2020