Richard Joseph Menerey Sr., age 88, of Waldorf, Md. passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was born on April 19, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Charles D. and Louise V. (Douville) Menerey. Richard grew up in the Greenbush area and graduated from Oscoda Area High School.
After graduation, he went on to serve four years in the United States Navy. Richard worked as a TV repairman for Hart TV in Oscoda until he retired.
His greatest joy was his family and he was a natural caregiver. His wife, Katie, passed away in 2001 and the following year he moved to Maryland to live with his youngest daughter, Cindy, and helped her raise her son, Charles.
Richard loved children and was known for his big breakfasts and cream puffs. He enjoyed woodworking, repairing bicycles and making doll beds for the neighborhood children. Richard will be greatly missed by so many.
He is survived by seven children, Katie (Russell) White, Joyce (Richard) Hauge, Brenda (Peter) Maksymiuk, Susan (Gregory) Pinnow, Richard (Suzanne) Menerey Jr., Teresa (Darren) Fujita and Cynthia Kahahawai; 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Charles, William and James; and two sisters, Virginia and Carole.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Katie L. Menerey; son, Thomas Charles Menerey; and two sisters, Laurita Michaud and Marion Christofferson.
The family welcomed friends on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. until the time of service beginning at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment took place following the service in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 31, 2019