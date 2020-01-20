|
Richard L. Brady, age 85, of Hale, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Burcham Hills in East Lansing.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1934 in Flint, Michigan to Frank and Martha (Laitala) Brady.
Dick was a family man and cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and feeding the birds in his yard. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hale where he served on various boards and committees. Dick served the Lord well.
Dick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dale Brady of Hale; daughter, Amie (Steve) Bogie of Bath; son, Steven Brady of Wisconsin; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sister, Lynda Clyatt of California; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sherie Langworthy; and sister, Joanne Swann.
Visitation took place at St. Paul's Lutheran Church from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20. Services took place at the church at 11 a.m. following the visitation with Pastor Dean Muhle officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 28, 2020