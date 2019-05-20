Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert 'Bob' Charles Bundt. View Sign Service Information Interment 11:00 AM Pinecrest Cemetery Oscoda , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Charles Bundt of Grand Ledge, formerly of Oscoda, went to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Bob was born Feb. 21, 1935 in Mt. Morris to the late Julius W. and Beryle (Barkham) Bundt.

Bob was a manager for Vinnies Hardware/AuSable Do It Best Hardware. If his health would have allowed, he would have worked in "his" store until the day of his heavenly departure. He was also a veteran, serving in both the United States Navy and Air Force.

Bob was a faithful servant of God, serving in many capacities as a member of Oscoda Baptist Church.

He loved his family and enjoyed playing games together. His grandchildren, and great grandchildren were his joy, praying for each of them by name every day.

He leaves to cherish his memory his bride of 63 years, Lela (Lee) D. (Provoast); daughters, Angie Schiebel, Norma (Linn Driver) VanKuiken, Jane (Scott) Sparkia and Cheryl (Scott) Van Den Boom; grandchildren, Linsy (Mike) Sharp, Sarah Stover, Carly (Eric) Tappe, Andy (Crystal) VanKuiken, Sam (Heather) Sparkia, Mason Van Den Boom, Emily Sparkia, Noah Van Den Boom, Morgan Van Den Boom and Jonah Sparkia; great grandchildren, Oliver and Augustus Sharp, Holden Davis, Michael Driver, Lucas Tappe and Leo Sparkia; sisters, Patricia Strong and Joyce McDonald; brother-in-law, Dale (Georgia) Provoast; sister-in-law, Ilene Hall; numerous nieces and nephews; and many loving friends.

He was preceded in death by brother, William (Kate) Bundt; his sisters, Jean (Jenx) Neumann and Mary (Larry) Stratton; brother-in-law, Steve Strong; grandson, Captain Chris Stover USAF; and his faithful companion, Freddie.

