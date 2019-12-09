|
Robert "Bob" Henry Schauwecker Jr., age 84, of Oscoda, formerly Royal Oak, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019.
Bob was born in Cumberland, Md. to the late Robert Henry and Grace Lee (Dawson) Schauwecker. After high school graduation, Bob began his long time career with the United States Postal Service first with special delivery and then as a letter carrier.
During his employment with the Postal Service, Bob was inducted by the United State Army on Sept. 9, 1958. While serving in the Army, Bob was assigned to a postal window during his service time. Upon discharge on Sept. 8, 1960, Bob then went back to the Royal Oak Post Office where he retired on Aug. 19, 1990.
Bob married the former Janice Mae Seaton on Dec. 20, 1958 at First Baptist Church in Royal Oak. Together they have enjoyed almost 61 years of marriage. In that time, Bob and Janice enjoyed playing bingo, traveling to casinos and visiting friends. Bob enjoyed spending his time doing puzzles, woodworking, planting flowers and picking up sticks in their backyard, watching old western movies, comedies, and the Godfather, listening to music and playing with their dog, Abby. Bob was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Oscoda, American Legion Post 274, and a 60-year member of the NALC.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Janice; children, Lynn (Jay) Wear, David Schauwecker, Amy Sutherland, Holly Schauwecker and Mark Schauwecker; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Peggy Delavan; two nephews and numerous friends. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert H. Schauwecker III in 2008.
Visitation for Bob will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Buresh Funeral Home, 212 West River Road, Oscoda. Funeral ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday with Pastor Timothy Azzam officiating. Interment will follow at Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Legion Post No. 274, 349 South State Street, Oscoda, MI 48750, Heartland Hospice, 564 Progress Street, West Branch, MI 48661 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 5625 North US 23, Oscoda, MI 48750. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, 2019