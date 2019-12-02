|
|
Robert Albert Nordin, age 79, of AuSable Township, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Rob was born in Chicago, Ill. on June 15, 1940 to Lorraine Wilbur and Bernice Opal (Slack) Nordin. By God's grace, Rob was an extremely gifted and talented man, sharing his unlimited abilities through writing, speaking and adapting to all people. His passion for knowledge and excellence, provided Rob and his family a multitude of wonderful experiences and travels that have made lasting memories.
Upon having deep conversation with Rob, it was quickly understood that the whole world was his native land! Aside from proving to be a successful writer, especially in sports, Rob had the distinct privilege of serving as the director of several chambers of commerce.
His deep faith in Christianity and calling from The Lord led Rob in the direction of serving both God and His people. Rob was proudly ordained as a reverend in 1974 and had callings to serve in a variety of churches across the United States.
As humble of a man as Rob was, his God given abilities and characteristics enabled him to be a dynamic pastor, and he was able to bring love, comfort, joy, healing, faith and understanding in to so many people's lives. Although Rob officially retired from his position as a pastor in 2018, he continued to spread the word of God and minister to people until his unfortunate passing.
Rob was an incredible athlete and a true community supporter. He enjoyed bicycling, weightlifting, birding, writing, reading, community theater and studying the Bible.
Throughout his life, Rob was a 32nd Degree Mason, Scottish Rite, Shriners, York Right, Red Croix, Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, Boys and Girls Club, and a director of of Oklahoma. He also willingly served as a reservist in the United States Navy. Without hesitation, Rob will be so deeply missed, cherished, remembered, and loved by everyone who had the honor to know and love him.
Rob is survived by his beautiful wife, Kay Horberg Nordin, who was his absolute best friend and love of his life of 50 years! Rob and Kay married in 1969 in Chicago, Ill.; and Rob would cheerfully proclaim... "What a year that was!"
Rob is also survived by his beloved children, Jonathan Nordin, Lisa Campbell, Cheryll Nordin, Rob (Kelly) Neeley and Kirstin (Amy) Nordin; two brothers, Ron and Jim; two sisters, Donna and Ginny; nine grandchildren, Caleb, Daniel, Aaron, Lauren, Taryn, Julian, Brian (Cynthia), Michaela and Katelyn. Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Lorraine and Bernice Nordin.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and his family will celebrate and honor his life through a memorial service on Friday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City with Tom King officiating. Rob's family will welcome friends at the funeral home for a time of visitation on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of his service. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of love and hope at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
If you would like to honor the life of this man, please do so by being kind to one another and spread light and peace. 2nd Timothy 2:15 ~ "Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a workman who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth."
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, 2019