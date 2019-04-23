Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert B. Ulman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert B. Ulman, age 85, of Columbia Station, Ohio passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 in St. John's West Shore Hospital.

He was born Nov. 3, 1933 in Tawas, and had lived in Eaton Township since 1958. He was a member of the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Grafton, Ohio since 1959.

He served in the US Army with the 82nd Airborne during the Korean Conflict and was employed by Ford Motor Company as an inspector before his retirement in 1988 after 31 years of service. He was a member of VFW Post No. 9871 Auxiliary, and of the Order of the Eagles in Columbia Station. His hobbies included gardening and traveling to casinos.

He is survived by his wife, Alice, whom he married in January 1987; daughters, Susan Ulman of Cleveland, Ohio; Julie Ulman Ewert of North Olmsted, Ohio, Marie Miller of Valley City, Ohio and Janet Grim of Elyria, Ohio; and sons, Robert Ulman of Hawaii and Frank Ulman of Valley City, Ohio. Survivors also include seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; step sons, Mark Livingston of Cleveland, Ohio, Harry Livingston of Florida and Kevin Livingston of North Ridgeville, Ohio; and sisters, Sandy Durant, Judy Wojahn, Janet Toms, Annette Katterman and Catherine Miller. He was an uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Helen Ulman; and by sisters, Mary Ulman and Reata Drumm.

Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. at Duke Funeral Home, 1021 Main St., Grafton Ohio, on Friday Feb. 15. Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Feb. 16 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 708 Erie St., Grafton, at 10 a.m. with Rev. John Seabold, pastor, officiating. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Grafton. Online condolences may be left at www.dukefuneralhome.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 23 to May 7, 2019

