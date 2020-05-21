Robert "Bob" Charles Champine, a lifetime resident of Tawas City, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw, age 86 years.
He was born on Jan. 10, 1934 to Charles O. and Laura L. (Benedict) Champine in East Tawas. Bob earned a diploma from Adult Education and worked many years for U.S. Gypsum, retiring in 1974. He was such an active and community minded man. He loved fishing, camping, bingo, and selling Forget-me-nots.
Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army, serving primarily as a Tank Battalion Driver. He enlisted in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1961, serving the last couple years of his duty in the Army Reserves. His service and dedication to our country compelled him to help his comrades and veterans in any way he could. He served as the commander for 30 years with the D.A.V., American Legion, and gave countless hours with the Iosco County Veterans Counselor office.
Bob was a devout Christian man and was active with the Tawas City Bible Believers Baptist Church, formerly known as Hemlock Road Baptist Church. He served as the Head Usher and an AWANA Leader for many years. Bob will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him!
He is survived by his four loving children, Florence Simon of Tawas, Teresa O'Rourke of East Tawas, Roberta (Mike) Griggs of Oscoda and Robert (Marci) Champine of Tawas; two brothers, Roy Champine and John Champine, both of Tawas; two sisters, Darlene Nickell and Irene Champine, both of Tawas; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jamie, Jackie, Aaron, Zachary, Jasmine, Danny, Matthew, Gage, David, Nicky and Hanna; 12 great grandchildren, Alyssa, Alex, Robert, Maddie, Ava, Dillyn, Devyn, Drew, Bentley, Anaya, Grayson and Amara; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Charlotte Champine, to whom he married on Oct. 4, 1965. The two were married and celebrated 44 beautiful years of marriage until Charlotte's passing in June of 2009. Bob is also preceded in death by Jennie Dennings, Richard Champine, Gene Champine, Laverta Challenger, Alice Patterson and Ruth Miller.
His family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. With precautions to the ongoing virus pandemic, restrictions will apply to limited visitors at a time. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, May 23, at 1 p.m. at Tawas City Bible Believer's Baptist Church with Pastor Jeremy Evans and Reverend Richard McClendon officiating. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Tawas City.
Those wishing to express a memorial contribution of sympathy are encouraged to direct memorials to Bob's family. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 21 to Jun. 2, 2020.