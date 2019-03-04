Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Charles Reasner. View Sign

We shall always treasure our memories of "Grandpa Bob," his thoughtfulness, kindness and amazing wit. Robert was born February 14, 1931 in Rose City to Raymond Charles and Edna May Reasner, owners of a small dairy farm in Ogemaw County. He passed away on Feb. 28, 2019.

In 1949 after graduating valedictorian of Rose City High School, Robert continued his interest in science and agriculture at Michigan State University where he earned both bachelor and master's degrees in science. During these years he also earned second lieutenant in the Army Reserve.

In June of 1956 Robert began his teaching career as a vocational agricultural instructor at Tawas Area Schools. From 1956 to 1986 "Mr. Reasner" instructed Tawas students in architectural and mechanical drafting, woodworking and biology.

During these years he supervised the FFA (Future Farmers of America), his students often advancing from statewide to national competitions. In the fall of 1973 "Mr. Reasner" developed a building trades program which he directed until 1988. Each year his students built a two-bedroom home that consistently sold the same year.

In addition to his career in teaching Robert was employed as a part-time agent for Farm Bureau Insurance (1960 to 1985). After retirement he began and developed a small one-man nursery, Northern Grown Northern Hardy. Robert truly was a "jack of all trades."

Within his active professional careers Robert was a dedicated outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and developing properties. One commercial project included planting 30 acres of Christmas trees. Another involved the creation of fresh water ponds, one in Rose City and one in Tawas Township.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Ann Lenore Reasner; a brother, Carl Reasner of Rose City; four children, Richard Reasner (Linda), Barbara Heilmann, Brenda Queen and step-daughter Julia Gracik (Gerald); 14 grandchildren, Matthew Reasner (Kathryn), Kelly Buller (Brian), Shane Heilmann (Deborah), Michael Gracik (Kayla), Amy Gracik Zehnder (Joseph), Emily Gracik, Natasha Colwell (Clay), Nicholas, James and Jay Nivison, and Gerald, Nolan, Geoff and Nathan Nivison; and 13 great grandchildren, Matthew and Emily Heilmann, William and Lila Reasner, Penelope Buller, as well as Eli, Ethan, and Abigail Gracik, Caelum Zehnder, Christian and Caleigh Colwell and Kaden Nivison.

Visitation for Robert was held Sunday, March 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home, 416 Whittemore Street, Tawas City. Funeral ceremony was held at 11 a.m. (in state at 10:30 a.m.) Monday, March 4 at Tawas United Methodist Church, 20 East M-55, Tawas City. Pastor Bill Seitz officiated. Interment took place in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Tawas Area High School.

