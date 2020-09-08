1/1
Robert Daniel Proper
Robert Daniel Proper, age 55, of Whittemore passed away on Sept. 4, 2020.
He is survived by his siblings, Ivan Proper of Whittemore, Myra (Bert) Ranger of Whittemore, Mark Proper of Sand Lake, Henry Proper of Whittemore, Marshall Proper of Sand Lake and Terry Proper of Whittemore; uncle, Henry (Pat) Woyahn; and nieces and nephews, Denny (Alicia), Bert, Eugene, Jessica, Brittany, Kimberly, Grace, Jacob, Justin, Joseph, Dustin, Andrew, Timothy, Sam, Nathaniel, MacKenzie, Ashley, Peggy, Ivan, Timothy, Anna, Tammy, Amanda, Jordan, Brendon and Dominic. He will forever be loved and missed by all of his family and friends.
Mr. Proper was preceded in death by his nephews, Steven, Joshua and Justin.
Robert was born on Dec. 1, 1964 in Tawas City to the late Marshall and Iris (Woyahn) Proper. He graduated from Tawas Area High School and enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing bingo.
Robert has been cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a future date.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 15, 2020.
