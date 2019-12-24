|
Robert (Bob) Ernest Brown passed on Dec. 18, 2019, at The Gardens Cannon Falls, Cannon Falls, Minn.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Biederman Brown of Red Wing, Minn.; son, Neil Brown (Donna) of Alexandria, Va., daughter, Elizabeth Grasberger (Steve) of Mechanicsville, Va. and son, Charles Brown of Gaylord; and grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Katherine, Chase and Jeffrey.
Bob was born Sept. 1, 1930 in East Tawas, graduated from Tawas Area High School, went to work for General Motors in 1950 in Flint, was drafted into the United States Marines during the Korean War and he married Emily Findlay, his first wife. After serving his country, he returned to Flint and retired from General Motors in 1980 at the age of 49.
Bob was the son of Allen Edwin Brown and Alice Beatrice Brussel, both of East Tawas and preceded him in death. Siblings preceding him were Allen Brown (Lena still living) of Tucson, Ariz. and Betty Brown (Herriman) wife of Clare Herriman of Tawas City. Also still living is his younger brother, Stanley Brown (wife Shirley) of Tucson, Ariz.
Bob has been cremated with a memorial service planned for May 2020 at Unitarian Church in River Falls, Wis.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020