Robert E. Ferns Sr.

Robert E. Ferns Sr. Obituary
Robert E. Ferns Sr., age 75, of Hale, formerly of Dearborn Heights, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2019.
He is survived by his loving mother, Alice M. Ferns; beloved children, Rob Jr. (Karen) of Allen Park and Tamara (Mark) Stine of Garden City; dear grandchildren, Eric, Jacob and Sydney Ferns, Andrea Brown and Shane (Mia) Stine; brother, James (Phyllis); sister, Mary (Glenn) Holbrook; many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Walter; and sister, Valerie Gosnell.
Visitation will take place Saturday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. at Hale Baptist Church 327 North Washington St., Hale, with Pastor Todd Vossen officiating.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 27 to Dec. 10, 2019
