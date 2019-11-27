|
|
Robert E. Ferns Sr., age 75, of Hale, formerly of Dearborn Heights, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2019.
He is survived by his loving mother, Alice M. Ferns; beloved children, Rob Jr. (Karen) of Allen Park and Tamara (Mark) Stine of Garden City; dear grandchildren, Eric, Jacob and Sydney Ferns, Andrea Brown and Shane (Mia) Stine; brother, James (Phyllis); sister, Mary (Glenn) Holbrook; many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Walter; and sister, Valerie Gosnell.
Visitation will take place Saturday, Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. at Hale Baptist Church 327 North Washington St., Hale, with Pastor Todd Vossen officiating.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 27 to Dec. 10, 2019