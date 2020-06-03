Robert E. Harris, "Rotten Robert," 94, of Homosassa, Fla, passed away peacefully on May 25 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Robert was originally from Pontiac and spent several years living in Oscoda before residing in Homosassa.

Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II. He also had a successful career in several different businesses.

Robert is survived by his son Bradford B. (Sue) Harris of Pontiac, daughter Kathleen (Phillip) Weiss of Cary, Ill, grandchildren Kelly L. Harris, Robert D. (Amy) Harris, Deborah Smith, Donald (Helen) Smith, Thomas (Janice) Smith, 16 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and good friends Chuck and Karen Demicoli.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years Doris Harris, parents Raymond and Eleanor Harris, sister Thelma (Victor) Smith, sister Irene (Floyd) Hoskins and brother Billy (Francis) Harris.

Robert will be cremated and a memorial is to be held for him and Doris at Perry Mount Park Cemetery in Pontiac at a date to be determined.

