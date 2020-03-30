|
Robert E. Oesterling, age 76, of East Tawas passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Saginaw.
He was born on May 13, 1943 in Bellevue, Pa. to the late Earl and Sarah Oesterling (nee Heasley). Bob graduated from Wayne Memorial High School in 1961 and then studied at Adrian College. He has lived in Ohio, Wayne and Jackson prior to moving to the Tawas area.
Bob has lived here for 50 years and worked as a Michigan State Police Trooper for 26 of them. He retired in 1994 and became the caretaker of the Tawas Beach Club until 2006.
Bob was a member of the Tawas Area Elks for nearly 30 years. His favorite hobbies included collecting antiques and woodworking. He was an avid and passionate outdoorsman and truly enjoyed deer hunting! Bob even had several remarkable deer hunting excursions to Saskatchewan, Canada over the years!
Bob built a beautiful museum in his garage for his trucks, cars, woodworking projects and other items he collected over the years. He loved restoring old trucks and cars and attending cruises and car shows in the summer. Bob was a past member of the Spoke and Chrome Car Club and the Flying Pistons Car Club. He enjoyed many road trips each summer with the clubs and he even took his 1968 Pontiac Catalina on Route 66 in 2017.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Licari Oesterling, whom he married on April 10, 1965 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne. Also surviving are his three children, daughter Shelly Bird of Milwaukee, Wis., son, Earl Oesterling of Fort Collins, Colo., and daughter, Charlene Oesterling of Knoxville, Tenn.; brother, Howard (Betty) Oesterling of Clinton, brother, Gene Richard (Bernadette) Oesterling of Traverse City, sister, Rebecca (James) Kerns of Trenton; and six nieces and three nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Oesterling.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 at the East Tawas Community Center. His family will welcome friends at the Community Center that morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial with Reverend Matthew Carpenter officiating. He will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be directed to the Iosco County Historical Society, the Michigan State Police Hardship Fund or the Grace Lutheran Church in East Tawas. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 7, 2020