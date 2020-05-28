Robert J. Perry, 88 of Greenbush, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home.

He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 40 years, Nancy Perry, four sons, Kenneth (Sharon), David, Ronald, and Jeffery Perry, four grandchildren Jessica, Kasie-Lynn, David and Chance Perry, two brothers, Dale (Carol) and Michael Perry.

Robert is also survived by his extended family, David (Joann) and Keith (Linda) Updike, Dawn Olley and Karen Bonar, nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, as well as his beloved dog Koko.

He was preceded in death by his sister Barbara (Delbert) Jepson.

Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln.



