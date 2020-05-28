Robert J. Perry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Perry, 88 of Greenbush, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 40 years, Nancy Perry, four sons, Kenneth (Sharon), David, Ronald, and Jeffery Perry, four grandchildren Jessica, Kasie-Lynn, David and Chance Perry, two brothers, Dale (Carol) and Michael Perry.
Robert is also survived by his extended family, David (Joann) and Keith (Linda) Updike, Dawn Olley and Karen Bonar, nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, as well as his beloved dog Koko.
He was preceded in death by his sister Barbara (Delbert) Jepson.
Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 28 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gillies Funeral Homes
104 W Alger
Lincoln, MI 48742
(989) 736-8195
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved