Robert Junior Lambert, born March 1, 1923, passed away of natural causes on July 2, 2019 in Salinas, Calif.

He was born in Pontiac and attended Rochester High School but left to pursue work before graduating. Robert, known as Bob, went to work at Twist Drill and eventually for Pontiac Motors as a tool and die inspector. He became a union representative and later chairman of union elections before retiring in 1980 after 34 years of service.

Bob met Evangeline Cecilia Frazer, the love of his life, in 1942 and they were married in 1943. They eventually settled in Auburn Heights and raised three boys. Bob and Eve loved to dance and won several dance contests during their early years together. They continued dancing right up until Eve passed away in 2007.

After retiring Bob and Eve moved to East Tawas, where Bob attended night school and graduated from East Tawas High School in 1986 at the age of 73. This was an achievement Bob was very proud of as was his family.

Following Eve's death, Bob moved to Salinas, Calif. to live with his son David and daughter-in-law Cheryl. In 2016 at the age of 94, Bob moved into assisted living where he pursued his passion for baking.

For over two years Bob baked muffins and cookies every Tuesday for the entire assisted living facility, and became known as the Muffin Man. He was also an avid card player as well as an excellent domino player and ran regular games for his fellow residents. Bob loved the facility where he lived and was very fond of all the staff, as they were of him. His presence in this world will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Evangeline; and his parents, Harvey Lambert and Blanch (Dickinson); son, Gary Lambert (Barb); and granddaughter, Laura Ronson (Lambert). He is survived by sons, Dennis Lambert (Maia) and David Lambert (Cheryl); grandchildren, Gary Jr., Mitchell, Eva, Joshua and Lily; and four great grandchildren. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 18 to July 30, 2019