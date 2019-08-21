|
Robert Lee St. John of National City passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Bay Region Medical Center in Bay City, age 73 years.
Robert was born on Sept. 15, 1945 in Flint to Ralph and Elizabeth (Castle) St. John. He graduated with the class of 1963 from St. John Vianney High School, and soon after went to work for Buick Motor Company, specializing in the skilled trades electrical field. After 30 years in the automobile profession, Robert decided to step away in 2000, and enjoy his well deserved retirement years.
Some of his favorite passions were hunting and fishing, working around his house outside, and having the knowledge and skill to fix just about anything. He was a member of the Tawas Bay Eagles FOE No. 2855 and the Knights of Columbus No. 2709.
He married his wife and best friend, Nancy E. (Grieb) on Jan. 27, 1994 in Swartz Creek. Together they have celebrated 25 1/2 beautiful years of marriage!
Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy St. John of National City; children, Mary Elizabeth, Jennifer Hickey and Joseph (Shannon) Hickey; two brothers, James (Doreen) St. John and William (Rhonda) St. John; six grandchildren, Emily, Brook, Nick, Alex, Elizabeth and Miles; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles St. John.
A funeral mass is scheduled for Robert on Friday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas. His family will welcome friends at the church Friday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass. He will be laid to rest in Pioneer Cemetery in National City.
Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider the Iosco County Animal Shelter. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 21 to Sept. 3, 2019