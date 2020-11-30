Robert Mason Lentner, age 75, of Tawas City, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning, Nov. 24, 2020 at his home.
Bob was born Oct. 1, 1945 in Homestead, Pa. and was adopted by his loving parents, Edward Martin and Lulu "Lula" Maude (Smith) Lentner and raised in the Prescott area. He was a graduate of Whittemore-Prescott High School in 1964 and began a long time career after realizing he "wanted more" for his young family with General Motors in Flint.
Moving from one department to another, Bob spent many years with General Motors retiring as a die setter on Jan. 1, 1998. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, yard work and refurbishing and restoring antique wood furniture. He loved to socialize and his family says he never met a stranger. He will be remembered for the many stories he would tell to family and friends.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Anne (Robbins) Lentner, whom he married on Nov. 25, 2009; children, Kim MacDonald, Dean Lentner, Rebecca Mader and Melissa Lear; grandchildren, Brittany Rupp, Dakota Rupp, Jordan Oliver, Mattisen Pearson, Jace Lear, Jude Mader, Cierra Gross and Nathan Gross; great granddaughter, Aria Call; and numerous friends.
According to Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life service may be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.