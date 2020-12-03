Robert A. Ruffner, 72, of Harrisville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at his home.

Born Aug. 26, 1948 to Robert and Anna (Alcorn) Ruffner in Greensburg, Penn., he was raised in Inkster and Livonia. Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as the Director of Maintenance at Kalitta Air in Oscoda, retiring in March.

He was a member of the American Legion in Oscoda, and the Oscoda Yacht Club. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, boating, motorcycles, snowmobiles and four-wheelers. He was very adventurous and always up for a good time.

Bob is survived by his sister Carol Grant, one niece, Laura (Brian) Fine, two nephews, Michael and Matthew Grant, great nephews, Gideon and Lochlin Fine and Conner Grant, and his partner, Samantha Moore.

Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln. A memorial celebration will be announced in the future.



