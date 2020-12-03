1/1
Robert R. Ruffner
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Ruffner, 72, of Harrisville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at his home.
Born Aug. 26, 1948 to Robert and Anna (Alcorn) Ruffner in Greensburg, Penn., he was raised in Inkster and Livonia. Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as the Director of Maintenance at Kalitta Air in Oscoda, retiring in March.
He was a member of the American Legion in Oscoda, and the Oscoda Yacht Club. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, boating, motorcycles, snowmobiles and four-wheelers. He was very adventurous and always up for a good time.
Bob is survived by his sister Carol Grant, one niece, Laura (Brian) Fine, two nephews, Michael and Matthew Grant, great nephews, Gideon and Lochlin Fine and Conner Grant, and his partner, Samantha Moore.
Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln. A memorial celebration will be announced in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Dec. 3, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gillies Funeral Homes
104 W Alger
Lincoln, MI 48742
(989) 736-8195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gillies Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved