Robert (Bob) Wayne Hilderbrand passed away peacefully with his wife Mary by his side on April 3, 2020 at the age of 85.
Bob was born on Jan. 4, 1935 in Flint to Howard and Sylvia (Oakley) Hilderbrand. At the age of five, he moved to Oscoda, where he attended school and graduated from Oscoda High School in 1953.
During his high school years, he worked for the family business Hilderbrand Sand and Gravel. After high school he worked for the Oscoda Post Office until he joined the United States Navy in 1954. Bob served four years in the Navy as a Radioman on the USS Cadmus, stationed in Norfolk, Va.
During his time in the Navy in 1955 he met Mary Belle Steel. Bob and Mary wrote letters to each other until they met in person in 1957. They courted one another until they married in September of 1959. In 1960 Bob and Mary decided to start a family.
While working for Civil Service at the Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, they raised four beautiful children, Bonnie, Lisa, Leslie and Michael. Bob worked for Civil Service until he retired in August 1993. His children remember him as a loving father, hardworking and a great provider.
After retirement Bob spent his time camping with family and friends, woodcarving, and organic gardening. Bob was a Past Master and Life Member of the Ausable Masonic Lodge No. 243 F&AM in Oscoda, Past Patron and Life Member of the Order of Eastern Star, Lincoln Chapter No. 184 and a member of the Oscoda United Methodist Church.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Bonnie (Bernie Satkowiak) of Oscoda, Lisa McMurray of Trenton, Leslie (Jeremy Hearn) of Oscoda, and Michael (Amanda) of Midland; sisters, Norma Jean Hilderbrand (Rick), of Oscoda and Sharon Hilderbrand (Smith) of Decatur, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Shirley Paskett and Barbara Middleton; and brother-in-law, James Rausch. Bob is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Sara (Casey Lee), Scott Satkowiak, Kayla McMurray (David Rodriguez), Chelsea McMurray (Paul Schmidt), Jocelyn Quashnie, Ian Perkins and Madalynn Hilderbrand; great grandchildren, Kendal, Payton, Cooper, Oliver, Kylee and Emery; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Howard and Sylvia (Oakley) Hilderbrand; and many aunts and uncles.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church in Oscoda. To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 21, 2020