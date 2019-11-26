|
|
Dr. Rod Lixey, 74, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019 in Saginaw.
Born in East Tawas on March 18, 1945, he was the son of Margaret Muilenburg Lixey and the late Donald Thomas Lixey.
Rod is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brooke Widing Lixey; his daughter, Johanna Margaret Lixey of Winter Park, Fla.; son, Andrew John Lixey (Ashley) of Washington Township; mother, Margaret Lixey of East Tawas; sister, Kathy Lixey Husted (Stewart) of Lynchburg, Va.; brother, Bill Lixey (Elizabeth) of East Tawas; sister, Jane Taylor (Reid) of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Ella Greene and Lincoln Lixey; and four nieces and nephews.
Rod graduated in 1967 from Lincoln Chiropractic College in Indianapolis, Ind. He was well loved by his patients and practiced for approximately 45 years in East Tawas before retiring. He took a personal interest in each and every one of his patients. During the years he practiced, he also generously provided a place for missionaries to come to rest and recuperate while on furlough.
Rod was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather and brother. Family was always very important to Rod. He loved family gatherings. Spending time with his children and grandchildren was one of his greatest joys. He also relished the years when extended family would gather for snowmobiling parties and competitive card games that would go on well into the night. Being the last team standing was his ultimate goal, and to his great pleasure, he often achieved that goal.
After retirement, he and Brooke enjoyed their time visiting with family and friends and sharing a meal at a favorite restaurant. Rod found his faith to be a source of strength. He shared his faith with others through his prayers, gifts and devotion. He was a member of Tawas United Methodist church for more than 40 years.
A celebration of Rod's life will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m. (instate at 10 a.m.), at Tawas United Methodist Church. Rev. Kris Kappler will officiate and interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City.
Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com and memorial contributions can be made to Tawas United Methodist Church.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 26 to Dec. 6, 2019