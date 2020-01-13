Home

Ronald 'Ron' T Stoley

Ronald "Ron" T. Stoley, age 78, of Oscoda, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
He was born on Dec. 3, 1941 in­­­­­ Flint to the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Gawne) Stoley. Ron graduated from Oscoda Area High School in 1959. He worked as a supervisor at RPI in Oscoda for nearly 20 years and later owned and operated Kelsey's Kritters Pet Store in Oscoda.
Ron loved being on the lake and enjoyed boating, swimming and water skiing. He also enjoyed camping, gardening and watching NASCAR.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Janet Stoley, whom he married on Nov. 11, 1989 in Las Vegas; his children, Brenda Lewis, Kelly (Harry) Stoley-Roesner, Craig (Angela) Stoley and Kelsey Stoley; brothers, John (Janice) Stoley and Mathew (Barbara) Stoley; 14 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Stoley.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held later in the summer. Memorial contributions can be directed to the Iosco County Animal Shelter and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 21, 2020
