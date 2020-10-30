Ronald Allen Dunning, age 57, of Fenton, a former resident of AuGres, died on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc.
Ron was born on Sept. 11, 1963 in Long Beach, Calif. to the late Robert and Doris Mae (Crittenden) Dunning. He was a graduate of AuGres-Sims High School Class of 1981 and was also named All State Football Player.
Ron was a proud United States Marine and served our country for four years. He was a foreman for 10 years for Pontiac Ceiling and Partition LLC and had just retired. Ron was a huge Michigan fan and enjoyed watching the football games.
He loved the outdoors and especially fishing on his pontoon and deer hunting at the family farm in Wilber. Ron's favorite place in the world was the family farm and being able to spend so many years with the family making memories on the farm.
Ron will be deeply missed by his parents, Willard and Barbara Rempert; and his siblings, Robert (Bethany) Dunning, Rhonda Rose-Scott, Randall Dunning and Mike Kennealy; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. One of Ron's final wishes was to be able to be a Gift of Life donor to hopefully better the life of someone else, and that wish of his came true. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.