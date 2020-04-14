Home

Ronald Bero


1945 - 2020
Ronald Bero Obituary
Ronald J. Bero, age 75, of Linwood, Michigan, (formerly of Oscoda) passed away April 8, 2020.
He was born March 25, 1945 in Pinconning to the late John & Helen A. (Baran) Bero. After graduating High School, he was drafted into the United States Army, worked at General Motors, owned and operated a motel, drove truck and bus for many years, and was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church.
Ron married Mary R. Stillman on July 18, 1971 in Bay City and she survives him. He loved to be outdoors in the woods, hunting and fishing. He was a true animal lover-especially to his dog Teddy.
Besides his wife Mary, Ron is survived by son; Daniel, daughter; Ronni (Hugh) Ettline II, grandchildren; Troy, Chloe, Erin, Collin, Noah, and Emma; a great grandson Tucker, a brother John Alan (Louann) Bero.
Private services will be held with burial at St. Annes Cemetery at a later date after the restrictions with the COVID-19 virus. Arrangements are entrusted to Rivertown Funeral Chapel.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 14 to May 13, 2020
