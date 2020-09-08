Ronald Duane Lamrock, age 77, of Oscoda, formerly of Flushing, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1942 in Flint to the late Dale L. and Viola (Leineke) Lamrock. Ron graduated from Flushing High School in Flushing. He worked and retired as a master electrician for Lamrock Heating and Electric for 45 years.
Ron enjoyed collecting Fenton Glass, coaching youth sports and fixing things. He was a member of the Lakewood Shores Property Owners Association.
Ron is survived by his sons, Ron (Janet) Lamrock of Oscoda, Rick (Debbie) Lamrock and daughters, Terrie (Shawn) Lattz of Danville, Ind. and Donna (James) Willis; grandchildren, LeighAnne Skiver, Brent Stevenson, Jacob, Delaney and Samantha Lamrock and Hailey and Ashley Lattz; great grandchildren, Dylan, Cadence and Annalise Stevenson; and nieces and nephews, Monica, Mike, Patty, Jeff, Julie, Bobby, Tammy and Autumn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; and all of his siblings.
A private internment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Oscoda, at a later date. Memorial contributions can be directed to the Oscoda Boosters, Hospice of Michigan and local Little League associations. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.