1/1
Ronald Duane Lamrock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Duane Lamrock, age 77, of Oscoda, formerly of Flushing, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1942 in Flint to the late Dale L. and Viola (Leineke) Lamrock. Ron graduated from Flushing High School in Flushing. He worked and retired as a master electrician for Lamrock Heating and Electric for 45 years.
Ron enjoyed collecting Fenton Glass, coaching youth sports and fixing things. He was a member of the Lakewood Shores Property Owners Association.
Ron is survived by his sons, Ron (Janet) Lamrock of Oscoda, Rick (Debbie) Lamrock and daughters, Terrie (Shawn) Lattz of Danville, Ind. and Donna (James) Willis; grandchildren, LeighAnne Skiver, Brent Stevenson, Jacob, Delaney and Samantha Lamrock and Hailey and Ashley Lattz; great grandchildren, Dylan, Cadence and Annalise Stevenson; and nieces and nephews, Monica, Mike, Patty, Jeff, Julie, Bobby, Tammy and Autumn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; and all of his siblings.
A private internment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Oscoda, at a later date. Memorial contributions can be directed to the Oscoda Boosters, Hospice of Michigan and local Little League associations. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved