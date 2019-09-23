|
Ronald Harold Sherrod, age 85 years, of Hale, formerly of Ypsilanti, passed away peacefully Monday morning, Sept. 23, 2019 at Hale Creek Manor in Hale, with family by his side.
Ronald was born Nov.. 19, 1933 in Kalamazoo to the late Harold Vincent and Irene (nee Micheau) Sherrod. Ronald proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955. In 1953, he married the former Beverly Harden on June 1, 1953 and together they raised two children, Yvonne and David.
Ronald became a lineman working for AT&T for 35 years retiring in 1989. On June 17, 2006, he married Ida Bentley Moon and together they have celebrated 13 years of marriage. Ronald enjoyed hunting, planting trees, traveling, watching the History Channel, collect coins, and was an avid investor. He was also a member of Hale Baptist Church.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Ida; children, Yvonne Smiley of Milan and David (Donna) Sherrod of Hale; grandchildren, Michael (Jodi) Smiley, Andrea (Rob) Blatchford, Crystal (David) Morse and Carrie (Cristobal) Acosta; 10 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly; and a sister, Sandra Ross.
Visitation for Ronald will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington St., Hale. Funeral ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. (in state at 10 a.m.) Friday, Sept. 27 at Hale Baptist Church, 327 North Washington St., Hale. Pastor Todd Vossen will officiate with interment following in Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale with military honors. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1, 2019