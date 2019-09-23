Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buresh Funeral Home Inc
121 S Washington St
Hale, MI 48739
(989) 728-2571
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Sherrod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Harold Sherrod

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Harold Sherrod Obituary
Ronald Harold Sherrod, age 85 years, of Hale, formerly of Ypsilanti, passed away peacefully Monday morning, Sept. 23, 2019 at Hale Creek Manor in Hale, with family by his side.
Ronald was born Nov.. 19, 1933 in Kalamazoo to the late Harold Vincent and Irene (nee Micheau) Sherrod. Ronald proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955. In 1953, he married the former Beverly Harden on June 1, 1953 and together they raised two children, Yvonne and David.
Ronald became a lineman working for AT&T for 35 years retiring in 1989. On June 17, 2006, he married Ida Bentley Moon and together they have celebrated 13 years of marriage. Ronald enjoyed hunting, planting trees, traveling, watching the History Channel, collect coins, and was an avid investor. He was also a member of Hale Baptist Church.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Ida; children, Yvonne Smiley of Milan and David (Donna) Sherrod of Hale; grandchildren, Michael (Jodi) Smiley, Andrea (Rob) Blatchford, Crystal (David) Morse and Carrie (Cristobal) Acosta; 10 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly; and a sister, Sandra Ross.
Visitation for Ronald will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington St., Hale. Funeral ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. (in state at 10 a.m.) Friday, Sept. 27 at Hale Baptist Church, 327 North Washington St., Hale. Pastor Todd Vossen will officiate with interment following in Esmond-Evergreen Cemetery in Hale with military honors. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now