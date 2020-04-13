|
|
Ronald J. "Ron" Leslie, age 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home in East Tawas.
He was born July 4, 1949, in Tawas City, to Benjamin "Ben" and Marguerite (Valley) Leslie. He was a 1967 graduate of Tawas Area High School and went on to graduate from Eastern Michigan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. He married the love of his life, Laura (Howell) Leslie, on Feb. 27, 1976.
He managed the City Park in East Tawas for 17 years and went on to manage the City of East Tawas as City Manager for another 23 years, until he retired in 2015. His love and dedication to the Tawas area didn't stop there, as he was part of several boards, committees and clubs: Northeastern Baseball League, Tawas Men's Softball Association, Athletic Director for Tawas Knothole League (during college), Walleyes for Iosco County board, River Road Scenic Byway Committee, Tawas Utilities Authority, Tawas Police Authority (President and member), Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority, Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, Building Authority, East Tawas Park Board, Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (President and board member), Tawas Area Promotions (TAPS), Tawas Area Lions Club (President and member), East Tawas Men's Club, Perchville Committee Chairman and Perchville King with his wife Laura as Queen in 1990.
Ronald truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; playing baseball (in high school and college) fishing, hunting, golfing, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Laura; his children, Jason (Maggie) Leslie of Ladera Ranch, Calif. and Britta (Jason) Saxon of Troy; five grandchildren, Camden and Jack Donovan Ewing, Abigail Leslie, Brandon and Lily Saxon. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Judith Leslie (James), Lynda Calabrese (Howell), Susan Gates (Howell), Janice Howell; brother-in-law, Keith (Debbi) Howell, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Marguerite Leslie; brother, Thomas Leslie, sister-in-law, Dianne Howell; and brothers-in-law Leonard Calabrese, Ross Howell and Paul Howell.
Due to the current health crisis there is no funeral planned at this time. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the East Tawas Library.
Don't be sad, for I've gone fishing………
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 21, 2020