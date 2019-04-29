Ronald Joseph Nelson

Ronald Joseph Nelson, 76, of Lauren's, S.C., formally of Mikado, passed away April 14, 2019 at his home.
He is the son of the late Tennis J. Nelson and Gladys M. Ritchie Nelson. He was predeceased by his wife, Maryann Nelson.
He is survived by his current wife, Audrey Nelson; one daughter, Sheri LeCureux (Steve); son, Jerry Nelson (AnnMarie); and son, Tom Nelson (Teresa).
Ronald has 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 5 at the Civic Center in Mikado from noon to 2 p.m.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019
