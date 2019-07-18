Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Oscoda Assembly of God
Ronald Waymon Myers Obituary
Ronald Waymon Myers passed away at home on July 15, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Judy, three brothers, and six children: Tammy Michael, Samantha Fredrick, Heather Myers, Ronald Myers Jr., Brandon Myers and Kyle Myers. Also surviving him are eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Ron lived in Oscoda for the past 30 years. He loved fishing, hunting and volunteering for the Oscoda High School wrestling team. But, most of all, he loved joking around and making people laugh.
God speed Ron, we love you.
There will be a memorial service at the Oscoda Assembly of God Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m. A luncheon at the church will follow the service.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 18 to Aug. 15, 2019
