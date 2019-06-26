Rosalie Ann Schaaf-Peterson, age 89, of East Tawas and Oscoda, passed away at her home, on Saturday, Jan. 19 with her family by her side.
Rosalie was born Nov. 1, 1929 in Keego Harbor to the late Robie Roy and Genevieve (Foster) Sailers. She was a 1947 Oscoda High School graduate and married Floyd R. Schaaf Jr. on Dec. 13, 1947, and together they raised six children, Charlene, Susan, Donna, Vickie, Marjorie and Mitzi. After Floyd's death in 1985, Rosalie married Steve Peterson, of Oscoda, on Nov. 4, 1990.
Rosalie was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and United Methodist Church in Tawas City, she was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star, and the treasurer of the Oscoda 1947 Class Reunion Committee. Being a cancer survivor, Rosalie was a volunteer of the , a volunteer of F.I.S.H., the American Arthritis Foundation, the Tawas Beach Road Beautification Project, and the creator of the Memorial Garden at St. John's Episcopal Church.
Rosalie is survived by her five children, Charlene Slay, Susan (Dale) Frank, Donna (Roger) Waters, Marjorie Schaaf and Mitzi (Ed) Gibbard; step-children, Bill Peterson and Cheryl Peterson; 20 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren; her sister, Jackie; her sister-in-law, Vonnie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rosalie was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd R. Schaaf Jr.; second husband, Steve Peterson; daughter, Vickie Lynn Schaaf; grandson, Brian Scott; great granddaughter, Rosalie Isabell;, her sister, Norma; and her brother, Roy.
A Celebration of Life will take place at St. John's Episcopalian Church on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Alcona County Humane Society or the . Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
