Rosalie Anna Prince Zarzycki, 20, died Feb. 28, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an auto accident in Charlevoix County.

She was born Dec. 22, 1998, in Midland. The daughter of Daniel and Laura Zarzycki and Tim Prince, Rosalie lived in Sanford, Tawas City and most recently in Boyne City.

A talented artist, Rosalie will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, heart for service, love of family, sense of humor and most of all, for her unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Even death could not dim Rosalie's loving generosity: She lives on through the selfless gift of organ donation.

Rosalie is survived by her parents, and her siblings, Ryan, Kathryn, Breanna, Gabriel, Lukasz, Anya, Izabella, Elijah and Evangelina; great grandparents, Lola and Charles Neal Sr.; grandparents, Polly Prince, Diane and Charles Neal Jr.,; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her grandmothers, Donna Miller and Shirley Zarzycki; and grandfather, Ronald Prince.

A celebration of Rosalie's life is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, March 8 at Walloon Lake Community Church.

