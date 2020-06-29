Rose Ann Sass, age 83, of Turner, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Iosco County Medical Care Facility in Tawas City.
She was born the daughter of Michael and Katherine (Hanzek) Pihaylic on July 8, 1936 at the family home in Twining. She graduated from Arenac Eastern with the Class of 1954. She worked for Consumers Power and later worked for Tawas St. Joseph Hospital for many years before her retirement.
Rose absolutely loved the beauty of the outdoors all while enjoying flowers, hummingbirds and the deer! She enjoyed doing puzzle books, faithfully watching the Detroit Tigers, and unquestionably spoiling her grandchildren! Rose will be forever cherished by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her three loving children, Theodore Frank (Norma) Sass Jr. of Interlochen, Robert Michael Sass of Turner and Shirley Ann Krumbach of Las Cruces, New Mexico; three grandchildren, Kevin Sass, Melissa Sass and Ryan Sass; and one sister, Margaret (Jerry) Maser of AuGres; and a very special friend, Chris Stauffer.
Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Theodore Frank Sass Sr., to whom she married on Oct. 22, 1955. The couple celebrated many years of beautiful marriage until his passing in 1993. Rose is also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Pihaylic.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
She was born the daughter of Michael and Katherine (Hanzek) Pihaylic on July 8, 1936 at the family home in Twining. She graduated from Arenac Eastern with the Class of 1954. She worked for Consumers Power and later worked for Tawas St. Joseph Hospital for many years before her retirement.
Rose absolutely loved the beauty of the outdoors all while enjoying flowers, hummingbirds and the deer! She enjoyed doing puzzle books, faithfully watching the Detroit Tigers, and unquestionably spoiling her grandchildren! Rose will be forever cherished by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her three loving children, Theodore Frank (Norma) Sass Jr. of Interlochen, Robert Michael Sass of Turner and Shirley Ann Krumbach of Las Cruces, New Mexico; three grandchildren, Kevin Sass, Melissa Sass and Ryan Sass; and one sister, Margaret (Jerry) Maser of AuGres; and a very special friend, Chris Stauffer.
Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Theodore Frank Sass Sr., to whom she married on Oct. 22, 1955. The couple celebrated many years of beautiful marriage until his passing in 1993. Rose is also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Pihaylic.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald on Jun. 29, 2020.