Rosemary M. Joynt
Rosemary M. Joynt, age 89, of Saginaw, formerly of Detroit, Troy and National City, passed away on Sept. 25, 2020 in Saginaw.
She is survived by her loving children, Terri (Mike) Wozniak of St. Augustine, Fla., Richard (Ann) Joynt of Dearborn, Peggy (Dave) Rice of Macomb, Sean (Sue) Joynt of Saginaw, Tim (Elizabeth) Joynt of Novi, Nancy Jenkins of Ocala, Fla. and Patrick Joynt of Ocala, Fla.; 21 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Rosemary was preceded in death by husband, James Joseph Joynt in 2016; son, Dennis Joynt; grandson, Michael Joynt; and siblings, Dave, Tom, Jim and Eugene.
Rosemary received her nursing degree from Mercy College in Grand Rapids and worked as a registered nurse for Providence Hospital and Chrysler Corporation. She enjoyed large family gatherings, going to the casino, playing cards with friends, reading, knitting, going to the movies and spending time up north at the family cottage. After retirement, Rosemary and Jim spent the winters in Arizona and traveled around the U.S. and to China and Ireland.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd., Macomb. The family will receive guests from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Graveside service at 2 p.m. at St. John's Memorial Gardens in Fraser will follow the service at church.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rosemary to American Hospice Care, 2575 North McCloud Dr. Suite C, Saginaw, MI 48604. Online condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
OCT
5
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
OCT
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. John's Memorial Gardens
