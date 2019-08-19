|
|
Rosemary P. Jones, widow of Loran D. Jones and beloved mother of four, grandmother of 13, great grandmother of 30 and great-great grandmother of three, passed away Aug. 15, 2019 at the age of 99.
She was born in Oscoda on Jan. 8, 1920 to Joseph and Melina Fletcher.
Rosemary was a beautiful, elegant and loving woman who through gentleness and calmness taught by example. She was respected and appreciated at her church and local neighborhood-organized events.
She loved to bring her friends and family together at home gatherings. It was her warm, caring, and gentle personality that drew people close to her. Her capacity to actively listen as well as her quiet wisdom was not matched. Her strong sense of character and love for her family carried her through her life even in extremely difficult situations, always with grace and class.
She was an avid reader, often reading a book a day, who encouraged her grandchildren to always stay current on daily events. She was active in her local Catholic church, Sacred Heart, and also volunteered for the local Red Cross. Her absolute love of bingo could not be matched! She also enjoyed gardening, bird watching and long walks in the woods.
She met her adoring husband, Loran D. Jones, at the local military base in Oscoda. They soon married on Feb. 18, 1939 and, together, dedicated their lives to serving our country and raising their family. They were married 63 years until Loran passed in 2002. She remained in their family home in Oscoda until her passing, surrounded by her loving family and nature's beauty, that meant so much to her.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Carol and Tom Syme, Susan and Donald Schorfhaar, Judith and Patrick Grant and Art and Mary Jones.
Her family will be holding a memorial for her at Sacred Heart Church in Oscoda on Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. The family is appreciative of her many kind and faithful friends whose company and love gave her so much pleasure. Rosemary deeply loved all animals and was a strong advocate for their humane treatment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the animal . Condolences may be left online at http://www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 27, 2019