Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
2201 S. Old U.S. 23
Brighton, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
2201 S. Old U.S. 23
Brighton, MI
Roy Lewis Mantay


1930 - 2019
Roy Lewis Mantay Obituary
Roy Lewis Mantay "Screaming Eagle," a former resident of Brighton, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019 at the age of 89.
Roy was born in Detroit on Aug. 19, 1930 to Michael and Clara (nee Bliven) Mantay. He was preceded in death by his sister, Agnes Rupp; brother, Leo Mantay; and daughter, Denice Duncan.
Roy is survived by his loving children, Michael (Michelle) Mantay, Annette (John) Miller and Edward (Kathy) Mantay; son-in-law, Ron Duncan; 10 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Roy served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Roy was a life member of Knights of Columbus, active in AMVETS, Scouting and Explorers.
Roy was a retired Detroit Police Motor Traffic Officer, serving from 1956 to 1981, and was a Purple Heart recipient.
Share a memorial tribute with the family at Keehngriffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 29, 2019
