Roy Lewis Mantay "Screaming Eagle," a former resident of Brighton, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019 at the age of 89.
Roy was born in Detroit on Aug. 19, 1930 to Michael and Clara (nee Bliven) Mantay. He was preceded in death by his sister, Agnes Rupp; brother, Leo Mantay; and daughter, Denice Duncan.
Roy is survived by his loving children, Michael (Michelle) Mantay, Annette (John) Miller and Edward (Kathy) Mantay; son-in-law, Ron Duncan; 10 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Roy served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Roy was a life member of Knights of Columbus, active in AMVETS, Scouting and Explorers.
Roy was a retired Detroit Police Motor Traffic Officer, serving from 1956 to 1981, and was a Purple Heart recipient.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 29, 2019