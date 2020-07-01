Ruth Ann Jennings, age 69, of East Tawas, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 with her family by her side and under the comforting care of Compassus Hospice.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Carol Angela (Stacey Doyle) LaPeer of National City and Connie (Michael) Garrett of Shelby Township; adored granddaughters, Zoie and Alie Garrett; sister, Mary Denison; and brother, David (Monique) Albertson; daughter-in-law, Debra Jones; and Ruth's dear friend of 57 years, Kathy Doering. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Ruth was born on Feb. 12, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio to the late John Carl and Gwendolyn Ruth (Newman) Albertson. She retired from the Iosco County Commission on Aging after many years of passionate service. Ruth enjoyed hosting Christmas parties, family reunions, camping and cherished time spent with her family and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; son, Anthony Paul Wrate; and brother, Mark Albertson.
Cremation has taken place and Ruth will be laid to rest with her son, Tony Paul, at Pioneer Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11 with a small graveside service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at, 313 S. Plank Rd., Tawas City, Michigan 48763.
Online condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 14, 2020.