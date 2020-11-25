1/1
Ruth Ann Ott
Ruth Ann Ott, age 82, of Whittemore, passed away peacefully at her home, with her family by her side, on Nov. 23, 2020 after a battle with an aggressive cancer.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Melvin; loving children, Nikki (Steve) Kenworthy of Rose City, Steve Bettis of Newbury, Mark (Kim) Bettis of Tawas, Sheila Bettis Champion of West Branch, Christine (David Winter) Bettis of West Branch, Daniel (Julie)Ott of Sand Lake and Erik (Amy) Ott of Eben. Fifteen grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren also survive.
Ruth Ann Ott was born on Jan. 6, 1938 in Saginaw to the late Vern and Jean (Blondin) Kindell. She enjoyed bird watching, bragging about her grandchildren and great grandchildren, knitting, crocheting, laughing and cherished time spent with her family, friends and her dogs.
Per her wishes, Ruth Ann has been cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ruth Ann to the Michigan Humane Society, www.michiganhumane.org or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, 2020.
