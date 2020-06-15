Ruth Ritchart of Tawas City passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, age 82 years.
Ruth was born on May 31, 1938 in Wilber Township to Frank and Grace (Cooper) Meyer. She grew up in Tawas and graduated from Tawas High School. Later, Ruth moved to San Diego, Calif. and spent most of her life there.
She was an extremely gifted and talented artist throughout her life! She operated a historical soap and apothecary shop in Old Town San Diego's historic district for some time with her husband at the time, Ralph Thomas Cutis. Ruth formulated and made almost every product sold in her shop including perfumery.
Upon her retirement, she moved back home to Tawas and enjoyed her well deserved retirement years. She truly enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid gardener. Ruth was also excellent at soap making, an incredible cook, amazing baker, beautiful jewelry designer, and a true animal lover!
She raised her own canaries and finches. Through her talents, she even built a beautiful aviary for her birds! Ruth will be always remembered by everyone who knew and loved her!
She is survived by her loving daughter, Deborah Roberts; her ex-husband, Ralph Thomas Curtis; two brothers, Richard Meyer of Lupton and David Meyer of Florida; one sister, Sharon Miller of East Tawas; and many extended family and special friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank and Grace Meyer.
Her family will welcome friends for visitation at Buresh Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. Immediately following the visitation, a graveside committal prayer service will be held at Wilber Township Cemetery with Pastor Scott Shamel officiating. Her prayer service will begin around 12:30 p.m.
Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial donation are encouraged to consider a donation to a local food bank or East Tawas Assembly of God Church in Ruth's name. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Ruth was born on May 31, 1938 in Wilber Township to Frank and Grace (Cooper) Meyer. She grew up in Tawas and graduated from Tawas High School. Later, Ruth moved to San Diego, Calif. and spent most of her life there.
She was an extremely gifted and talented artist throughout her life! She operated a historical soap and apothecary shop in Old Town San Diego's historic district for some time with her husband at the time, Ralph Thomas Cutis. Ruth formulated and made almost every product sold in her shop including perfumery.
Upon her retirement, she moved back home to Tawas and enjoyed her well deserved retirement years. She truly enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid gardener. Ruth was also excellent at soap making, an incredible cook, amazing baker, beautiful jewelry designer, and a true animal lover!
She raised her own canaries and finches. Through her talents, she even built a beautiful aviary for her birds! Ruth will be always remembered by everyone who knew and loved her!
She is survived by her loving daughter, Deborah Roberts; her ex-husband, Ralph Thomas Curtis; two brothers, Richard Meyer of Lupton and David Meyer of Florida; one sister, Sharon Miller of East Tawas; and many extended family and special friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her father and mother, Frank and Grace Meyer.
Her family will welcome friends for visitation at Buresh Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. Immediately following the visitation, a graveside committal prayer service will be held at Wilber Township Cemetery with Pastor Scott Shamel officiating. Her prayer service will begin around 12:30 p.m.
Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial donation are encouraged to consider a donation to a local food bank or East Tawas Assembly of God Church in Ruth's name. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.